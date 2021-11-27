Thailand and Oman as gateway for Middle Eastern market enhance trade value for 2022

Thailand’s exports have expanded satisfactorily this year, but the Ministry of Commerce is not remaining idle and continues to labor to propel export activities. Most recently, a discussion was held with Oman’s ambassador to Thailand in support of many articles of export.

Minister of Commerce Jurin Laksanawisit entered a discussion with His Excellency Mr. Issa bin Abdullah Al-Alawi, Ambassador of the Sultanate of Oman to the Kingdom of Thailand.







Oman is a gateway for Thai products entering the Middle Eastern market, due to its sea access and its closer proximity to Thailand in comparison with other countries in the region. Oman is Thailand’s 6th biggest trade partner in the Middle East. The value of trade between Thailand and Oman amounted to about 30 billion baht in 2020. The trade value in the first 10 months of this year accumulated to 52 billion baht, which is a 110% expansion over the same period of the previous year. Items exported to Oman include automobiles, auto parts, air conditioners, rubber products, and fruit.



Both parties agreed to promote trade and investment relations between the two countries and to accelerate Oman’s endorsement of Thailand’s Halal label for foods. They also agreed to ensure progress in memoranda of understanding that are still in the works, especially in Oman’s MOU with the Rubber Authority of Thailand that is aimed at facilitating the use of Thai rubber in road construction in Oman and the Middle East. Thailand’s commerce minister also asked Oman’s ambassador to facilitate greater imports of high-quality rice, air conditioners, refrigerators, canned food, and fruit from Thailand. The minister also remarked that sweet tamarind from Thailand is hugely popular in Oman.







Furthermore, Mr. Jurin asked the Omani ambassador to facilitate the participation of Oman’s public and private sectors in the product fairs that will be held in Thailand in 2022, such as the Bangkok Gems and Jewelry Fair and the Bangkok Style event.

Meanwhile, the Omani ambassador indicated he would like Thailand to hold a product fair in Oman in a manner similar to the one held in Bahrain. The ambassador was also advocating visits to both countries by Thai and Omani delegations. (NNT)



























