Thailand and Laos commit to cooperate in tackling haze, narcotics and online scams

At Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre (MCEC), Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Srettha Thavisin met with H.E. Mr. Sonexay Siphandone, Prime Minister of Lao People’s Democratic Republic during his attendance at the 2024 ASEAN-Australia Special Summit to celebrate 50 years since Australia became ASEAN’s first Dialogue Partner. Government Spokesperson Chai Wacharonke disclosed gist of the meeting as follows:

The Prime Minister extended his invitation for the Prime Minister of Lao PDR to pay an official visit to Thailand, and congratulated cooperation between Thailand and Laos in tackling hazardous transboundary haze through capacity building to Lao concerned agencies. The Prime Minister emphasized Thailand's readiness to provide additional support to Laos on the matter.







The two Prime Minister also discussed issues of mutual interest:

On promoting tourism and people-to-people travel, the Prime Minister endorses the "Six Countries, One Destination" initiative which will also a contribution to the "Visit Laos Year 2024" campaign. He also called on the neighboring country to expedite the establishment of Common Control Areas (CCA), preferably at the 2nd Thai – Lao Friendship Bridge (Mukdahan – Savannakhet), to reduce customs procedures at the border checkpoint.







As requested by the Lao counterpart, the Prime Minister affirmed Thailand’s commitment to fully subsidize repair and maintenance of the first Thai – Lao Friendship Bridge (Nong Khai – Vientiane), and will organize activities to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the Bridge, which will help boost tourism of the two countries.

The Prime Minister also urged concerned agencies of both countries to work closely together in fighting against cross-border crimes, especially those related to narcotics and online scams. (PRD)
































