Thailand and India to launch cultural exchange program

Thailand and India have agreed to kick off a cultural exchange program to mark the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations. The two nations also agreed to expand cooperation in trade, investment and tourism.

The agreement was formalized at a signing ceremony presided over by Thai Culture Minister Itthiphol Kunplome and relayed remotely from the Ratchadamnoen Contemporary Art Center in Bangkok.







Minister Itthiphol said India’s Ministry of Culture established a cultural exchange program with the Thai government in 2007. This year, both ministries endorsed implementing a cultural exchange program for the purpose of concretely promoting cooperation.

The program will involve exchanges in the fields of music, dance and anthropology. Events will also be held to celebrate the 75th and 80th anniversaries of diplomatic relations in 2022 and 2027, respectively. The aim is to promote cultural understanding between Thailand and India, which will in turn benefit trade, investment and tourism.

An exhibition on Thai-India relations is currently being held at the art center until January 11 and is open to the general public. (NNT)

























