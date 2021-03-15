Thailand and Germany work together to move and power the future

The German Embassy in Bangkok and the German International Cooperation (GIZ) are jointly launching the “Moving and powering the future” exhibition. Representatives from the Thai and German governments presided over the event.



Mr. Sorapong Paitoonpong, Deputy Permanent Secretary at Thailand’s Ministry of Transport, said the ministry realizes that technological innovation will play a crucial role in the transformation of the transport sector. The ministry supports the use of clean energy and the development of technology for sustainable and green transport.







Addressing the Thai Ministry of Energy’s mission, Dr. Poonpat Leesombatpiboon, representative of the ministry, said Thailand will host the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit, with the concept of a Bio-Circular-Green Economy Model or BCG. Under the BCG concept, energy is considered one of the key drivers in enhancing inclusive and sustainable growth, transforming Thailand into a value and innovation based economy.







H.E. Mr. Georg Schmidt, German Ambassador to Thailand, said the exhibition at Samyan Mirtown, on the third floor, will run from today until March 18th, 2021. It is a series of travelling exhibitions. The event aims to feature energy and transport transitions from the current status to a sustainable future. It also demonstrates the best practices between Thailand and Germany. (NNT)













