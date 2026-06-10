Business leaders turn more bullish on Thailand’s economy

BANGKOK, Thailand – Thailand’s Joint Standing Committee on Commerce, Industry and Banking (JSCCIB) on Wednesday raised its 2026 GDP growth forecast to 1.6%-2.0%, up from its previous estimate of 1.2%-1.6%. The prominent business group also projected inflation at 2.5%-3.0% and upgraded its export growth forecast to 8%-10% from an initial flat outlook. The committee noted that the government’s 170-billion-baht “Thai Chuay Thai Plus” stimulus package would help sustain domestic purchasing power in the second half of the year, mitigating energy pressures stemming from Middle East tensions.







Despite the upgrade, the JSCCIB expressed concern over economic unevenness, stating that smaller businesses and lower-income segments have not benefited from rising exports and foreign direct investment (FDI). To address this, the group urged economic restructuring to better channel FDI into the real economy. Additionally, the committee plans to ask the government to streamline business licensing regulations across seven industries to cut costs, while urging the timely implementation of the national Power Development Plan (PDP 2026) by August to ensure energy security and manage electricity costs. (TNA)

















































