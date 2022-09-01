Thailand allows drug stores to sell anti-COVID medicine by prescription only

From Sept 1 drug stores can dispense COVID-19 medicine by prescription only and relevant organizations will closely check the drug distribution, according to officials.

Deputy government spokeswoman Traisuree Taisaranakul said the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration allowed drug stores to dispense favipiravir, molnupiravir and Paxlovid from Sept 1 onwards.







Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul stressed that drug store operators had to dispense the antiviral drugs by prescription only because not all COVID-19 cases would need the medicine. Doctors would give proper advice on their medications, Mr Anutin said.

He ordered the Food and Drug Administration and provincial public health offices to carefully check the distribution of antivirals at drug stores. (TNA)

































