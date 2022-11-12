Thailand airports congested as 50,000 foreigners arrive daily

The Immigration Bureau has mobilized its personnel to welcome visitors who are arriving considerably, to prevent congestion at airports.

Pol Maj Gen Choengron Rimpadee, spokesman for the Immigration Bureau, said immigration police were fully deployed to receive visitors due to heavy inbound traffic.

He was speaking in response to online pictures showing large crowds of visitors waiting for their immigration process in the arrival area of Suvarnabhumi airport on Nov 10 (from Bangkok I Love You FB page).







Regarding the pictures, Pol Maj Gen Choengron said the traffic happened in the afternoon of Nov 10 when 20-25 flights were landing with about 3,000 passengers at the airport per hour.

Pol Maj Gen Choengron said that for the time being about 57,000 were arriving by air on a daily basis and among them were as many as 49,000 foreigners. Most visitors were Indian, South Korean, Singaporean and Malaysian, he said.







The arrival traffic was close to its pre-COVID-19 level at about 60,000 people per day, Pol Maj Gen Choengron said.

“It is good news as the Thai economy will recover in accordance with the policy of the government which has introduced measures to stimulate tourism including the extension of the tourist visa period from 30 days to 45 days and the visa on arrival from 15 days to 30 days,” Pol Maj Gen Choengron said. (TNA)





































