Alice crowned Miss Mimosa Queen Thailand under the ‘Sense of Gratitude’ theme

One of the transgender beauty and talent stages in Thailand that is becoming more and more popular among men and women in the nation and had made impressions around the globe for several years is the Miss Mimosa Queen Thailand pageant.

This year which is the 8th year of the contest again attracted 17 Thai transvestites to the final round that was held at KBank Siam Pic-Ganesha Theatre, Siam Square One in Bangkok on November 11, 2022 and was broadcast live on Amarin TV.







This year the Sense of Gratitude Tiara crown went to the young transgender – the prettiest lady-boy – Alice or Karnchaya Kunchanakul, who also received 200,000 baht, a sash and long list of prices. Alice is known to be one of the most photogenic persons both on stage and during the press tour.

Here are some of the photos from the contest night and her media album.



























































