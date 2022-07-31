Thailand aims for biggest tiger population in Southeast Asia by 2034

Thailand is aiming to become the leading Southeast Asian nation in terms of the size of its tiger population by 2034.

During an event commemorating International Tiger Day on Friday (29 July), Natural Resources and Environment Minister Varawut Silpa-archa said the kingdom was praised by neighboring countries at the 4th Asia Ministerial Conference on Tiger Conservation for its efficient wildlife conservation efforts. He added that the achievement in protecting these big cats was the result of the National Strategy for Tiger Conservation 2010-2022, which helped the nation have the highest number of wild tigers in Southeast Asia.







According to the Natural Resources and Environment Minister, the tiger population in the Thungyai and HuaiKhaKhaeng wildlife sanctuaries increased from 42 in 2012 to 100 in 2022 as a result of a smart patrol system and technology certified by international standards. These innovations have been installed in 213 protected forest parks to provide safety for wildlife.





Thailand currently has an estimated 148-149 wild tigers in its national parks and wildlife sanctuaries, the most numerous in Southeast Asia. India remains the nation with the biggest tiger population in the world at nearly 3,000.(NNT)

































