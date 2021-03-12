Thailand adjusts fee rate for making passports effective from March 11

The Royal Gazette website on Wednesday published an announcement by the Foreign Affairs Ministry regarding the new fee rate for making a passport.



The announcement, signed by Foreign Affairs Minister Don Pramudwinai, stipulates the new fee rate will be effective from March 11.







The new rates include Bt500 for making a 3-year passport, Bt1,000 for a 5-year passport, Bt1,500 for a 10-year passport, and Bt1,000 for issuing an official passport. In case a passport is needed urgently (on the same day), applicants must pay an additional Bt2,000.

Other rates are Bt200 for issuing an emergency passport, Bt100 for passport endorsement, and Bt100 for a copy of passport holding history.







The Foreign Affairs Ministry will exercise its discretion on whether to wave the fee for urgent or emergency passports due to humanitarian or government-related reasons. (NNT)













