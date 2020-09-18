Thailand added to England’s quarantine-free list effective September 19

Thailand has been added to England’s travel corridor exempt list. People arriving from Thailand in England will not need to self-isolate for two weeks from Saturday morning, said Foreign Affairs Ministry’s deputy spokesman Natapanu Noppakhun.







Please Support Pattaya Mail

The change comes into effect at 4am on September 19.

Apart from Thailand, Singapore was also added to the travel corridor countries, which have already included Brunei, Denmark, Germany, Italy, Japan, South Korea, New Zealand and Vietnam, he said.

Thailand and Singapore have been added to the travel corridor list following a decrease in confirmed cases of coronavirus.

It is good news for Thai people and has a positive effect on Thailand particularly the business sector and students. It is the outcome of Thailand’s effective Covid-19 control and prevention, recognized internationally, he said.

Travelers from Thailand get exempted from quarantine rules in some countries due to their confidence in Thailand’s strong public health system and disease control measures.









In August, Israel announced Thailand and eight other countries in the list of green countries in addition to 21 countries, previously listed. Germany removed Thailand from the coronavirus high risk countries in June, he added.

Meanwhile, Thai nationals and foreigners, travelling from England to Thailand are subject to a 14-day state quarantine.

Thailand on Friday reports seven new cases of Covid-19, raising the total cases to 3,497 while 111 patients are being treated in hospitals. (TNA)











