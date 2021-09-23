Thailand 70% vaccination threshold not achieved, tourism opening delayed again

The Tourism Authority of Thailand has revealed that the reopening of five tourism provinces, including Bangkok, looks set to be postponed until November 1st.

TAT Governor Yuthasak Supasorn said, after meeting with the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) officials on Wednesday that authorities have set a threshold of 70% vaccination of the local population before it is safe to reopen to foreign tourists.







He said that, although the opening of pilot areas in all five provinces may have to be delayed, the TAT is not worried. However, many locations under the plan were still waiting for vaccines to be delivered.



Meanwhile, Chiang Mai province said it will not accept direct international flights during the first phase of reopening. Foreign tourists must join the “Phuket Sandbox 7+7 Extension” scheme, staying on the southern island for at least seven days, before they can travel to Chiang Mai. (NNT)

































