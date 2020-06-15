Thailand 127 national parks to reopen on July 1

Bangkok – The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment has announced the scheduled reopening of 127 national parks across Thailand from 1 July, following the temporary closure from 25 March as part of the nationwide effort to contain the spread of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).







From 1 July, a total of 64 national parks will be fully reopened and another 63 will partially reopen.

The reopening will be under strict COVID-19 control measures including advance entry reservations to limit the number of visitors to reduce overcrowding, and the use of the Thai Chana online platform for check-ins and check-outs. Social distancing will be enforced at all parks.







Among the 64 parks that will be fully reopened include Khao Yai National Park (capped at 5,000 visitors); Chae Son National Park (capped at 900 visitors); Mu Ko Ang Thong National Marine Park (capped at 400 visitors); Mu Ko Chumphon National Park (capped at 300 visitors); and KuiBuri National Park (capped at 200 visitors). Also to be completely opened are Mu Ko Chang National Park, Khao Sam RoiYot National Park, Than Sadet-Ko Phangan National Park, and Ao Phang Nga National Park.

Some of the 63 parks that will partially open include Kaeng Krachan National Park, Tham Luang Khun Nam Nang Non National Park, PhuHin RongKla National Park, PhuSoi Dao National Park, Mu Ko Lanta National Park, Khao Phra Wihan National Park, and Doi Phu Kha National Park.

Meanwhile, 28 other national parks that will remain closed due to the monsoon season are mostly in the Andaman area, including Mu Ko Phi Phi National Park, Mu Ko Similan National Park, Taru tao National Park, Than Bok Khorani National Park, and Si Phang Nga National Park. The Phu Kradueng National Park will also remain closed. (tatnews.org)











