Senior students expelled over hazing incident at campus

BANGKOK, Thailand – Rajamangala University of Technology Suvarnabhumi (RMUTSB) has expelled four students for their involvement in a hazing assault that left a first-year engineering student seriously injured. The incident, captured on campus CCTV, involved a group of seniors attacking the student after his parents sought to move him to a different class to avoid hazing.

The Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research, and Innovation is continuing its investigation into the roles of four other students who may face similar consequences. The ministry is also probing allegations that expelled students and alumni participated in the hazing, which included extreme physical abuse.







University officials have pledged full cooperation with the investigation while warning that any negligence could result in liability for the institution. The internal probe is expected to conclude soon, and the university emphasizes that only a small number of students were involved in the extreme hazing practices. (NNT)

