Thai woman sneaks in at natural border in Chiang Rai reported latest infected case

The Ministry of Public Health reported another woman in Chiang Rai province had COVID-19 after her work at an entertainment venue in Tachileik town of Myanmar together with three other women who earlier tested positive for the disease.







Dr Kiatiphum Wongrajit, Permanent Secretary for Public Health, and Dr Sophon Iamsirithaworn, director of the Division of Communicable Diseases at the Department of Disease Control, said the new case was a 25-year-old woman and had sneaked into Thailand through a natural border crossing with two friends.

Please Support Pattaya Mail

The woman had worked together with the three previously confirmed cases who had been in Tachileik border town and found with COVID-19 while staying in Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai provinces.









Two people had been in close contact with the new case. They tested negative and were being quarantined.

Dr Sophon said the new case returned to Thailand on Nov 24 and checked in at a hotel in Mae Sai district of Chiang Rai. She stayed at the hotel on Nov 24-27, then moved to another hotel at the center of Chiang Rai and stayed there on Nov 28-30.

She sought a test after learning the news of the three previously confirmed cases. She was admitted to Chiangrai Prachanukroh Hospital.

Meanwhile, the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration reported 10 new COVID-19 cases in the country and the total rose to 4,008. (TNA)











