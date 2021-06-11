Thai volunteers who had one each of Sinovac and AstraZeneca jabs to get immunity test

The Center of Excellence in Clinical Virology at Chulalongkorn University is looking for volunteers who have had two different types of COVID-19 vaccine, its chief announced on Thursday.

The institute has now opened registration for people who have received one each of the Sinovac and AstraZeneca jabs, Dr Yong Poovorawan, a top virologist leading the country’s COVID-19 situation, posted on Facebook.







Volunteers must wait at least a month after the second dose to be tested on their immune response.

The announcement came after the doctor this week reported preliminary findings that mixing different brands can provoke a significantly stronger immune response compared with two doses of the same vaccine.





The Department of Disease Control ruled out mixing the two vaccines except in cases of a “severe allergic reaction.”

Officials said there is not enough data to support mixing the vaccines as a standard measure to help cover supply shortages.

“The administration of vaccines would be much easier, faster, and efficient” if giving a different vaccine for the second dose was more widely accepted, Dr Yong said Sunday.

Those interested in volunteering for the study can register.

The institute also put out a call for postdoctoral fellows or doctors specializing in virology and immunology to join their research programme on COVID-19.

Interested researchers can call 02-256-4909, 02-256-4929, or email [email protected] or [email protected]. (NNT)



















