Thai virologist cautions against possible reinfection of immune escape Omicron variant

A Thai virologist has shared new information and his insights regarding the Omicron Covid variant, suggesting that the new variant could spread twice as fast as the Delta variant, while the immunity from previous infection or available vaccines may not be able to prevent reinfection.







Dr. Yong Poovorawan, head of the Center of Excellence in Clinical Virology at the Faculty of Medicine, Chulalongkorn University, posted new information regarding the Omicron COVID-19 variant, suggesting higher transmissibility and better immune escape potential of this new strain. In his post, Dr. Yong confirmed this new variant seems to be spreading at least twice as fast compared to the Delta variant, as shown from newer cases now being reported in some 50 countries since it was first identified in South Africa. It is likely that this variant will eventually become the global dominant strain.



On the immune escape ability, Dr. Yong said some of the Omicron infections are among fully vaccinated people and those having already recovered from the previous infection, which means immunity from available vaccines and previous infections may not be as robust in protecting against infection and reinfection, however cases among immunized people were mostly mild and asymptomatic, suggesting that the vaccines available today are effective in preventing severe symptoms.







Dr. Yong further elaborated that most Omicron cases outside Africa are mild and asymptomatic, while a preliminary report from Africa shows almost half of Omicron patients are asymptomatic, with the remaining cases showing only minor symptoms.







He said a thorough contact tracing could become less necessary, as the disease would eventually become similar to other respiratory diseases that mainly affect children with no immunity, who will later develop immunity from natural infection and experience no symptoms when contracting the virus again.

Dr. Yong said the disease would no longer be a pressing issue among healthy people, but still poses some concerns among those at risk and unhealthy people.

More information about this new variant will soon be unraveled as scientific studies are being conducted around the world. (NNT)



























