Thai-US strategic talks set to strengthen partnership

Foreign Affairs Minister Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara has departed Thailand for an official visit to the United States from Bangkok, set to conclude on Monday (Feb 19). According to Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Sihasak Phuangketkeow, the visit, prompted by an invitation from US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, aims to bolster the Thai-US strategic partnership with discussions scheduled on various critical issues.







Parnpree’s agenda includes a meeting with Blinken and other prominent figures such as Senators Chris Van Hollen and Tammy Duckworth, Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, and Senior Advisor for Energy and Investment Amos Hochstein. Key topics of discussion will involve the security partnership highlighted by this year’s Cobra Gold military exercises, the largest in recent years between Thailand and the US, and the ongoing Myanmar crisis. The US has expressed interest in Thailand’s humanitarian efforts along the Thailand-Myanmar border and seeks to understand Thailand’s strategy moving forward.







The dialogue will also cover the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity (IPEF), which Thailand joined in 2022 alongside 13 other countries. This framework focuses on various aspects including trade, supply chains, and clean energy. The development of the Land Bridge mega project will also be a point of interest, with the US expected to support the initiative. (NNT)































