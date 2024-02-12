Contraband, pirated goods worth over 8.3 million baht destroyed

The Customs Department destroys more than 870,000 pieces of contraband and counterfeit goods, totaling over 8.3 million baht, including baraku, cigarettes, electronic cigarettes, bags and sunglasses.

Mr. Phanthong Loykulnan, advisor on development and tax management at the Customs Department, revealed that in line with the government’s policy, the Customs Department has prioritize suppression of pirated goods, smuggled into the country.







It has intensified its efforts and changed its approach to apprehending suspects. Instead of only intercepting small quantities of goods at ports, officials now request warrants to inspect businesses or warehouses suspected of harboring large quantities of contraband.

Moreover, it was noted that while previously smuggling occurred mainly through imported cargo containers, nowadays it is increasingly done through postal parcels if the quantity of goods is small.







As for the confiscated goods that have become state property after the legal cases end, the Customs Department will destroy them by incinerating at the waste-to-energy plant in Nong Khaem and using a crusher at a facility in Ayutthaya tomorrow. (TNA)



































