Bangkok’s city plan revision sparks public concern

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) is updating its city plan, causing concern among residents over the potential favoring of developers and the impact on green spaces. The plan, set for a 2025 reveal, aims to address changes since the last update in 2013.

Despite public hearings, critics argue the process has not sufficiently involved Bangkok’s five million residents, suggesting the plan prioritizes commercial development over public parks and environmental concerns.







Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt has emphasized the need for the update, citing the city’s growth and the expansion of public transport. However, the proposed road widening and commercial area developments have sparked fears of increased traffic, pollution, and a loss of green spaces. Environmental and health experts are now calling for a more balanced approach that includes flood management, air quality control, and the preservation of eco-friendly areas.

The BMA assures that the draft is still in the consultation phase, with a public feedback extension promised. The agency also affirmed its commitment to developing a city plan that supports Bangkok as a sustainable, inclusive urban space, balancing development with environmental and public welfare. (NNT)




































