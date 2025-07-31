Thai UN Ambassador rebukes Cambodian ceasefire breach, reaffirms commitment to peaceful resolution

BANGKOK, Thailand – Ambassador Cherdchai Chaivaivid, the Permanent Representative of Thailand to the United Nations, addressed the international body on July 30th, 2025, to clarify the facts surrounding recent ceasefire violations along the Thai-Cambodian border. Speaking during a high-level conference on the Palestinian question, the Ambassador exercised his right of reply after the Cambodian delegation made statements concerning the border tensions.







Ambassador Cherdchai stated that Thailand has strictly adhered to the ceasefire agreement since its implementation at midnight on July 28th. He noted that Cambodia, however, breached the agreement by firing artillery into Thai territory. This act of aggression compelled the Royal Thai Armed Forces to mount a proportionate and legitimate defensive response.



The Ambassador urged Cambodia to strictly honor the ceasefire agreement and reaffirmed Thailand’s unwavering determination to utilize existing bilateral mechanisms to find a peaceful and lasting resolution to the unrest. Thailand’s original purpose for attending the conference was to join the international community in advancing a peaceful, two-state solution to the Palestinian issue. (NNT)



































