Thai authorities respond to border tensions: drone activity, troop buildup, and detention of 20 Cambodian soldiers

BANGKOK, Thailand – There have been movements from Cambodian forces and other related situations along the Thai-Cambodian border. The details are as follows:

Increased Cambodian Forces and Security Measures

There has been a noticeable buildup of Cambodian forces and increased security along the entire Thai-Cambodian border.







Detection of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (Drones)

Unidentified drones have been observed conducting surveillance over the positions of Thai forces in several areas. The detected locations include:

Chong Ahn Ma, Nam Yuen District, Ubon Ratchathani Province

Phu Ma Kue, Sattasom, Prasat Don Trual, Phu Phi, Kantharalak District, Sisaket Province

Chong Chom, Kabcheung District, Surin Province

Chong Sai Taku, Ban Kruat District, Buriram Province

Action Taken Against Captured Cambodian Soldiers

A total of 20 Cambodian soldiers, who surrendered due to running out of ammunition in the Sam Ta area, Kantharalak District, Sisaket Province, have been detained. Details are as follows:

3.1 Detained Soldiers:

All 20 soldiers will face legal prosecution for the charge of “Entering Thailand without authorization or staying in the Kingdom of Thailand illegally.” They will be processed by the investigating officers.

Two injured soldiers have been sent to the hospital at the Veerawath Yothin Military Camp, Muang District, Surin Province for treatment.

Psychiatric specialists will assess the injured soldiers’ conditions, as prolonged combat is suspected to have affected their mental health.

3.2 Weapons, Ammunition, and Explosives:

The weapons and military equipment will be handed over to the armament authorities for inspection and storage as evidence to be submitted to investigating officers for legal proceedings.

The ammunition and explosives will be handed over to the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team for destruction. (NNT)



































