Thai tourism units put together exclusive travel deals for expats

Bangkok (NNT) – The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) in collaboration with relevant tourism units, has put together a special fair for expats and foreigners living in the kingdom to gain access to exclusive tourism deals similar to what Thais’ are receiving with the ‘We Travel Together’ scheme.







As a result of collaboration between the TAT with the Association of Thai Travel Agents, Thai Hotels Association, Thailand Golf Association, the Thai Spa Association and various other sectors, the ‘Expat Travel Deal 2020’ event at Emquartier Shopping mall in Bangkok is running from September 11-13, 2020.

Visitors regardless of nationality are able to find ultra exclusive deals offering heavy discounts.

“With support from the TAT, businesses participating in this event were able to provide their services at an exclusive discount and at a rate similar to the ‘We Travel Together’ program,” said Chamreon Visavachaipan, Committee Member of the Association of Thai Travel Agents.

The event is gathering crowds of foreigners and expats living and working in the country, many of whom said they were looking to take a trip to various provinces of Thailand.









The Expat Travel Deal 2020 event at Emquartier Shopping will conclude today (September 13, 2020), however the TAT is planning to hold similar events in the near future to allow more foreigners and expats to gain access to special tourism deals.











