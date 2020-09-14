Thai Red Cross calls for stem cell donations

BANGKOK (NNT) – On World Marrow Donor Day next Sunday, the Thai Red Cross Society is inviting interested persons to donate their stem cells which can save the lives of patients waiting for a stem cell transplant.







The Thai Red Cross Society’s stem cell donation promotion campaign is designed to celebrate World Marrow Donor Day. From now until 19th September, healthy individuals can donate their stem cells at the National Blood Center, provided they have met the requirements.









Persons who wish to donate stem cells must be 18 years old or older but no more than 50 years old, weigh 45 kilograms or more, have no chronic diseases or dangerous communicable diseases, and not leading a lifestyle that poses health risks.



Before the donation, each donor must have a physical examination a month prior. This will include a blood cell count, blood chemistry test, a chest x-ray, and an Electrocardiogram (ECG).

Once all results are cleared, donors will have their stem cells collected from their blood or bone marrow. Most of the donors who have already registered are regular blood donors who already have done their research on stem cell donation.

The Thai Red Cross Society’s National Blood Center established the Thai National Stem Cell Donor Registry, in 2002, with 264,022 persons registered as stem cell donors.

So far, 398 patients have already received a stem cell transplant, with 2,171 patients still waiting for a match. Interested donors can register themselves at the National Blood Center in Bangkok, or at any of the Regional Blood Centers in Chonburi, Nakhon Ratchasima, KhonKaen, and Chiang Mai.











