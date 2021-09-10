Thai Sugar Millers will maintain sugarcane guarantee price

The Thai Sugar Millers Corporation (TSMC) has stated that sugar factories, under the TSMC, will maintain their guarantee price to buy sugarcane at 1,000 baht per ton, to encourage farmers to cut fresh sugarcane for sale.

TSMC board director Sirivuthi Siamphakdee said the rate, used in the 2021-22 crop year, will stay the same in the 2022-23 crop year, as the TSMC supports the government’s attempt to discourage sugarcane growers from burning during the harvesting process. The pricing will serve as an incentive to encourage farmers to adopt more environmentally friendly methods.







He said the corporation expects sugarcane output in the 2021-22 crop year may eventually reach 100 million tons, more than the target of around 90 million tons which the TSMC set earlier this year.



The TSMC expects the price guarantee will also encourage farmers to grow more sugarcane in Thailand, as the sugarcane output has continued to fall, from about 135 million tons in the 2017-18 crop year to 74.8 million tons in the 2019-20 crop year and 66.6 million tons the 2020-21 crop year. (NNT)



























