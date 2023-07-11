‘Thai-style steamed fish in Tom Yum soup’ to be served at 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China

‘Thai-style steamed fish in Tom Yum soup’ is selected as one of the food dishes served at the 19th Asian Games 2022 sporting event in Hangzhou, China, from 23 September to 8 October 2023.

This opens another opportunity to promote Thai food culture internationally. The selection, already popular, is expected to gain still more recognition. Tom Yum is also well known and widely consumed in China, where they apply Tom Yum flavors in other dishes such as the local steamed fish. In addition, China Media Group (CMG), mainland China’s state media, has taken up this issue by highlighting that this Thai dish is popular worldwide and that Tom Yum is considered a unique dish of Thailand. (PRD)

















