Thai star ‘Matthew Deane’ recovered from COVID-19, donates plasma to help other patients

BANGKOK – Matthew Deane who recovered from the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) donated plasma to help other patients.







Prof Dr Yong Poovorawan, head of the Center of Excellence in Clinical Virology at the Faculty of Medicine at Chulalongkorn University, mentioned the donation on his Facebook post on Saturday. He wrote that “Yesterday we had a visiting hero who donated plasma that will be developed into immunity against COVID-19.”



Loading…

Prof Dr Yong also wrote that Lydia Deane, Matthew’s wife, was also present to give moral support.

According to him, the plasma can be stored for as long as one year and those who recovered have developed an antibody against COVID-19.

One person who recovered from the disease can make up to six donations of plasma which will fade away in six months after the appearance of symptoms. (TNA)











