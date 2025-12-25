Thai soldier seriously injured by landmine near disputed border temple

SURIN, Thailand – A Thai soldier was seriously injured on Thursday after stepping on a landmine near an ancient temple on the disputed border with Cambodia, according to Thailand’s Second Army Region.

Sergeant Nititham Srikamsaeng, a member of the 6th Engineer Battalion, was conducting a routine border patrol near Ta Kwai Temple at approximately 2:20 p.m. local time.







The explosion resulted in severe injuries to the soldier’s left leg. Military medics provided immediate first aid on-site before evacuating him to a nearby hospital for emergency surgery.

The unit is currently securing the site to ensure the safety of other personnel operating in the area. An investigation into the incident is underway.

Thai military officials stated that Sgt. Nititham is the ninth victim of landmines encountered in the border region recently. (TNA)




































