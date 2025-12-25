Thai Police arrest wife and two farm workers in murder of German doctor, allegedly staged as natural death

PRACHUAP KHIRI KHAN, Thailand — Police in Prachuap Khiri Khan have arrested a Thai woman and two farm workers in connection with the murder of her German husband, a 65-year-old doctor, whose death was initially staged to appear as the result of illness.

At a press briefing on December 24, senior officers from Provincial Police Region 7 and Prachuap Khiri Khan Provincial Police announced the successful resolution of what they described as a "serious and shocking crime" involving a foreign national.







The victim, a German doctor, was found dead inside a bedroom at his home in Huai Sai subdistrict, Mueang district, on December 19. His body was discovered after his Thai wife reported a foul smell coming from the house and claimed she was too afraid to enter. Initial observations suggested the man had been dead for nearly a month.

However, investigators found multiple suspicious circumstances. Personal documents, a mobile phone, and four CCTV cameras inside the house were missing. Despite claims that the man had died from an underlying medical condition, police ordered a full forensic examination.

An autopsy conducted at the Police General Hospital in Bangkok revealed the victim had suffered fatal blunt-force injuries. Doctors found severe trauma to the skull, face, jaw, and right arm, including a crushed forehead that caused brain injury. Investigators concluded he had been struck repeatedly with a heavy object.

Based on the evidence, police obtained arrest warrants for three suspects on December 20 and took them into custody the same day.

The suspects are:

Ms. Nittaya, 45, the victim’s wife

Mr. Thongbai, 43, a farm worker

Ms. Naowarat, 50, Mr. Thongbai’s wife

Ms. Nittaya and Mr. Thongbai were charged with premeditated murder, while Ms. Naowarat was charged with joint murder.





All three suspects confessed. Police said the victim arrived by train in Prachuap Khiri Khan late on November 23 and was driven home by his wife. Mr. Thongbai was already waiting at the house. In the early hours of the morning, while the victim was asleep, Mr. Thongbai allegedly struck him on the head with a metal pipe. The victim attempted to defend himself but was beaten repeatedly until he died. The suspects then left the air-conditioning running and fled the scene, attempting to create the impression of a natural death.

Mr. Thongbai told police he committed the crime to "repay a debt of gratitude" to the victim's wife. Ms. Nittaya claimed she had been subjected to repeated domestic abuse and agreed to plan the killing. Authorities have notified the German Embassy of the case.



Police also revealed that the victim owned significant assets in Thailand, including multiple houses and land plots in Prachuap Khiri Khan and Phetchaburi provinces, as well as bank deposits. The total value of his estate is estimated at more than 10 million baht and is now under investigation.

Police stressed that the rapid resolution of the case was intended to maintain public confidence and reassure foreign visitors, particularly during the Christmas and New Year holiday period.




































