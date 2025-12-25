Thai–Cambodian defense officials hold border talks in Chanthaburi to ease tensions

CHANTHABURI, Thailand – Senior defense officials from Thailand and Cambodia convened on Thursday for a secretary-level meeting of the General Border Committee (GBC) at the Ban Pakkard Permanent Border Crossing in Chanthaburi.

The third special session of the GBC Secretariat aims to de-escalate military tensions and address ongoing skirmishes along the volatile frontier, marking a critical step toward establishing a formal framework for regional stability.







Major General Nyem Boraden, Deputy Head of the Cambodian Defense Minister’s Office, led the Cambodian delegation across the border. He was greeted at the frontier by Colonel Korawaranon Klanpromsuwan, the Thai Army Attaché to Phnom Penh, in a display of diplomatic cordiality before being escorted to the meeting venue.

General Nattapong Pao-kaew, Deputy Secretary-General of the Royal Thai Armed Forces and Secretary of the Thai-Cambodian GBC, presided over the session.



The session was monitored by Brigadier General Samsul bin Musa, Malaysia’s Defense Attaché to Thailand, and head of the Attaché and Head of the ASEAN Observers Team (AOT).

Following an initial 80-minute morning session, General Nattapong described the atmosphere as positive but declined to disclose specific details. The talks are set to resume in the afternoon, with a focus on Cambodia’s response to Thailand’s insistence on a sustained ceasefire and sincere cooperation in joint landmine clearance operations. (TNA)



































