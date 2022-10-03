Thai silk to be promoted in Middle East market

Executives from the Queen Sirikit Department of Sericulture, a unit under Thailand’s Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives, have recently welcomed a delegation of officials and diplomats from the Department of South Asia, Middle East, and African Affairs, in Thailand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, to discuss the export and promotion of Thai silk for producing costumes and household textiles made from Thai silk in Middle East countries, especially in Saudi Arabia, where the furniture market is very large.







On this occasion, other products made from sericulture, such as silk dry facial sheet masks, food, and cosmetics, were presented. Meanwhile, the Department of South Asia, Middle East, and African Affairs proposed that Thai silk products be showcased in the upcoming Expo in Saudi Arabia, and it is proud to use Thai silk products in its future important diplomatic events. (PRD)

































