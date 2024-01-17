Thai silk and tennis blend at Thailand Open in Hua Hin Jan 29 – Feb 4

The upcoming Thailand Open in Hua Hin, running from January 29 to February 4, has been scheduled to feature an unusual yet exciting blend of fashion and sports. Miss Universe’s first runner-up, Antonia Porsild, is slated to lead a unique catwalk event, with international tennis stars donning Thai silk dresses. This event is part of a series of promotional activities planned for the tournament.







Event organizers have invited Anntonia to participate in various activities alongside the players, including traditional Thai cultural practices like giving alms to Buddhist monks. Suwat Liptapanlop, former deputy prime minister and honorary chairman of the Lawn Tennis Association of Thailand (LTAT), said the event aims to elevate Hua Hin as a tourism hub and foster the growth of tennis in the region.

In addition to the fashion show, the organizers, including The Proud Group and Arena Hua Hin, have arranged special events to spotlight Thai culture. These activities include a cooking class where players will learn to prepare iconic Thai dishes such as tom yam kung, pad Thai, and massaman curry.







The tournament will feature top tennis talents like defending champion Zhu Lin of China, Poland’s Magda Linette, ranked 24th globally, and former world No.2 Paula Badosa of Spain. The event promises extensive coverage, with live broadcasts on TrueSports 2 and 5 HD channels. Details on ticketing are also available at www.arenahuahin.com and its Line app @truearenahuahin. (NNT)































