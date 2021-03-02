Thai shabu-shabu restaurant attracts customers with fresh marijuana leaves

A local shabu-shabu restaurant is attracting customers with marijuana dishes.

Supatra Duang-nga, the owner of the restaurant, said that after marijuana was excluded from the government’s list of narcotics, she started to use marijuana as an ingredient for many dishes including soup, spicy salad and ground pork wraps.

The restaurant used two strains of marijuana: big-leafed sativa and small-leafed Thaistick. The ingredient was not intoxicant. Consumption was limited at 5-8 leaves per consumer per day and consumers must be over 25 years old.







The restaurateur said marijuana dishes received very warm welcome from customers because they wanted to try the taste of marijuana. She assured that fresh marijuana leaves used at the restaurant were free of narcotic substances and local health and consumer protection authorities approved the use.

The restaurant had 100 franchisees nationwide, down from 135 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (TNA)











