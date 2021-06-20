Thai ‘Riceberry Rice’ wins bronze medal at France’s ’Fine Grocery’ contest

The Department of International Trade Promotion has announced that Thailand’s riceberry rice won a bronze medal at France’s “Fine Grocery” contest this week.

Department Director-General Somdet Susomboon said French importer Naga-Gold Company had sent the riceberry rice to take part in the contest and won the bronze medal.







He said the “Fine Grocery” contest was organized as part of the Epicures 2021 event. The department expects that the bronze medal will draw more customers’ interest in Thai rice, especially in France.

In the “Fine Grocery” contest, Dlice de Saint Orens’ foie gras and Bidaian’s Tajine spice won the gold medal. The silver medal went to Maison Telme’s rice mixed with herb and spice. (NNT)



















