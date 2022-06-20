Thai rice export prices fall on low demand and weaker baht

By Pattaya Mail
A Bangkok-based trader said prices dropped because the baht was weaker and will fluctuate along with the exchange rate as demand drops.

Thai rice export prices fell this week on subdued demand and a slide in the domestic baht currency.
Thailand’s 5% broken rice prices fell to US$430-440 per ton from $450-460 last week.

The baht hit a more than five-year trough last week, translating into weaker export prices in U.S. dollar terms.

Another trader said supply remains ample with new crops expected late next month. (NNT)









