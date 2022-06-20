Thai rice export prices fall on low demand and weaker baht

Thai rice export prices fell this week on subdued demand and a slide in the domestic baht currency.

Thailand’s 5% broken rice prices fell to US$430-440 per ton from $450-460 last week.

A Bangkok-based trader said prices dropped because the baht was weaker and will fluctuate along with the exchange rate as demand drops.







The baht hit a more than five-year trough last week, translating into weaker export prices in U.S. dollar terms.

Another trader said supply remains ample with new crops expected late next month. (NNT)


































