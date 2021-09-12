Thai agencies will uphold egg prices during Vegetarian Festival Oct 6-14

Thailand’s Department of Livestock Development is working with related agencies to implement measures to curb the crashing prices of eggs during the ‘Vegetarian Festival’ from October 6-14.







The Department has organized a meeting with representatives from the Department of Internal Trade (DIT), cooperatives, associations, clubs and breeding chicken entrepreneurs to discuss preventive measures, as the prices of chicken eggs will fall during the festival.



The meeting agreed to implement 3 strategies. Small laying-hen farms are to get rid of hens 75-80 weeks old, large laying-hen farms are to promote the export of eggs with the targeted amount of 150 shipping containers from October to November and the Department of Livestock Development is to control the fertilized eggs in the market, which have caused suffering to smallholder farmers.





In addition, the meeting proposed, to the Ministry of Commerce, compensation for those who export chicken eggs, as well as control and supervision of the price of raw animal feed ingredients, or to allow animal feed factories to import other raw animal feed ingredients to replace the local corn, which is currently expensive. (NNT)





























