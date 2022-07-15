Thai Public Health recommends face mask to protect yourself and reduce spread of infection

According to the Ministry of Public Health, it is recommended to wear a face mask and not be too close to non-masked persons, to protect yourself from COVID-19 and reduce the spread of infection:

If you don’t wear a face mask close to a person wearing a mask, the chance of spreading infection is 70 percent; If you wear a face mask close to a non-masked person, the chance of spreading infection is 5 percent; If you wear a face mask close to a person wearing a mask, the chance of spreading infection is 1.5 percent. (PRD)































