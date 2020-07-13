Thai cabinet reshuffle possible in best interests of nation

The Deputy Prime Minister, Dr. Somkid Jatusripitak, has voiced his readiness to accept any decision made by Prime Minister and Defense Minister, Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha, after he signaled a possible cabinet reshuffle, saying he believed the Prime Minister will make his decisions based on the best interests of the nation.







Please Support Pattaya Mail

Speaking about the resignations of four Palang Pracharath Party members, Dr. Somkid said it was due to changes within Palang Pracharath and that their departure was amicable. On changes to cabinet positions, he voiced confidence Gen. Prayut will base his decisions on the greater good of Thai society, assuring MPs he will accept any appointments that are made.



Loading…



Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister, Prof. Dr. Wissanu Krea-ngam, downplayed speculation that the Prime Minister has signaled a cabinet reshuffle and said he would wait to hear of such a move directly from him first. Nonetheless, he allayed concerns that changes to the ministers could impact deliberation of the national budget, as the relevant committee does not contain any political figures.

The Secretary-General of the Palang Pracharath Party, Anucha Nakasai, said the four departures from the party were undertaken on good terms. He said he would continue to perform his duties but declined to comment on any quotas for government posts.

Party board member Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn said he believed the four former members of Palang Pracharath would join other parties but didn’t speculate on whether they would join former Democrat member Korn Chatikavanij’s political party. He confirmed the vacant ministerial portfolios would remain with the party but indicated final decisions are up to the Prime Minister. (NNT)











