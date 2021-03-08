Thai prosecutors charge another batch of rally leaders with lese majeste and sedition

Public prosecutors decided to indict 18 anti-government rally leaders for their demonstration at Sanam Luang ground on Sept 19 and 20, 2020. The accused people including Panusaya Sithijirawattanakul aka Rung, Jatupat Boonpattararaksa aka Pai Dao Din and Panupong Jadnok aka Mike arrived at the Office of the Attorney General (OAG) to hear the indictment decision as scheduled.

Their lawyer Krisadang Nutcharas said most of the people faced 10 charges including sedition, illegal assembly and inciting disorder. Three of them namely Miss Panusaya, Mr Jatupat and Mr Panupong were also charged with lese majeste. The accused people prepared 400,000-500,000 baht each for their bail request.







Prayut Petcharakhun, deputy spokesman of the OAG, said that public prosecutors decided to indict the 18 people for multiple charges including charges related to Sections 112 (lese majeste) and 116 (sedition) of the Criminal Code and the Act on the Maintenance of the Cleanliness and Orderliness of the Country. Four other rally leaders, now detained, had been indicted with these charges. (TNA)













