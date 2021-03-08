Thai anti-government rally against lese majeste law ended 247.5-km-long march in Bangkok

Anti-government rally leaders ended their protest march at the Democracy Monument. Jatupat Boonpattararaksa, aka Pai Dao Din, and Panupong Jadnok announced the conclusion of the 247.5-kilometer-long protest march from Nakhon Ratchasima province as demonstrators arrived at the monument yesterday (March 7). Before the conclusion, demonstrators organized activities to express their stances and demands all day long.

Activities included speakers and music performances on stage. Speakers demanded the resignation of the prime minister, constitutional amendments, the reform of the royal institution, the revocation of Section 112 of the Criminal Code (the lese majeste law) and the release of detained rally leaders.







Participants were asked to write letters to rally leaders Parit Chiwarak, Arnon Nampa, Somyos Prueksakasemsuk and Patiwat Saraiyaem who were detained at the Bangkok Remand Prison pending their trial on many charges including lese majeste and sedition.

The demonstration at the Democracy Monument ended at 10pm on March 7. Rally leaders vowed to organize another protest march in the future. (TNA)













