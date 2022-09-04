Thai private sector ready for APEC Summit in November

The Thai private sector has expressed readiness to host the APEC CEO Summit 2022 in November, focusing on inflation, the energy and food crises, post-pandemic economic recovery, and sustainability.

According to Poj Aramwattananont, chairman of the summit and member of the APEC Business Advisory Council (ABAC) Thailand, the November 16-18 event in Bangkok will bring together the world’s top CEOs, APEC leaders, policymakers, and thought leaders from 21 member economies.







Given that the Asia-Pacific region and the rest of the world are currently facing several pressing business challenges, Poj said the upcoming meeting is an ideal opportunity for members to share their visions and collaborate to drive global trade and economic growth.

Poj stated that the gathering is instrumental in assisting APEC leaders in addressing short-term issues, such as the effects of rising inflation, the energy and food crisis, sustainability, and how to rehabilitate economies following the pandemic.







According to the ABAC chairman, the summit, which will take place between November 13 and 16, is a component of the annual APEC Economic Leaders meeting, being held the same week.

Organizers said this year’s summit would be the first time at least 1,000 prominent economists and business leaders will meet in person. In addition, leaders from APEC member economies are scheduled to deliver keynote addresses on topics of great public interest. (NNT)

































