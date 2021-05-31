Thai private hospitals wait for Moderna vaccine from US

The Private Hospital Association has not set the start of COVID-19 vaccination with the Moderna vaccine as it is waiting for details about an available amount and the time of its import from the United States.

Dr Chalerm Harnphanich, chief executive officer of Bangkok Chain Hospital (BCH) and president of the association, said the association was waiting for the price of the vaccine and the import schedule by Zuellig Pharma that represented Moderna in Thailand.







He expected the Government Pharmaceutical Organization to conclude this week the price including logistics. It would be the cost that GPO would pay to the dealer of the Moderna vaccine. GPO would this week conclude the price of the Moderna vaccine that it would sell to private hospitals, Dr Chalerm said.

He also said that Zuellig Pharma would seek to meet the Secretary of State of the United States who would visit Thailand in a few days. It planned to discuss the procurement of the Moderna vaccine that remained available considerably in the US, for distribution in Thailand.







The Private Hospital Association was waiting for information on the amount of the Moderna vaccine and the time of the first lot of its import from Zuellig Pharma, Dr Chalerm said. (TNA)



















