Thai Prime Minister to visit Vietnam for high-level partnership talks

BANGKOK, Thailand – Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra is visiting Vietnam on May 15 and 16 to co-chair the fourth Thailand–Vietnam Joint Cabinet Retreat, where both countries are expected to upgrade their ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. The move, the highest diplomatic recognition by Vietnam, will strengthen cooperation in politics, security, economic development, and innovation.

During the visit, Prime Minister Paetongtarn and Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh will discuss collaboration in peace and security, economic growth, and innovation. Key topics include tackling cross-border crime, boosting trade and investment, advancing digital transformation, and expanding tourism and cultural exchanges.







Both governments will sign an updated Memorandum of Understanding on Economic and Trade Cooperation, covering supply chain integration, non-tariff barrier reduction, and expanded trade in agriculture and other sectors. The agreement also promotes digital technology, green economy efforts, and SME development, supported by regular trade talks and a new working group.

The visit comes as both nations seek to strengthen economic ties and build resilience against global market challenges. Closer cooperation is expected to support ASEAN’s role in maintaining regional stability and competitiveness amid shifting trade policies. (NNT)

































