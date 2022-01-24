Thai Prime Minister to visit Saudi Arabia January 25-26

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha will visit Saudi Arabia from January 25-26 as a guest of Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman.

Government House announced the Prime Minister will pay an official visit to Saudi Arabia at the invitation of His Royal Highness Prince Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.







This visit is the first visit by a head of government between the two countries in more than 30 years.

The Prime Minister will meet with Prince Mohammad bin Salman to strengthen and promote bilateral relations between the two countries. (TNA)



























