Thai Prime Minister to attend UNGA78 in New York, USA

Thailand’s leadership is setting its sights on global partnerships and sustainable development goals (SDGs) during its participation in the 78th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA 78). Government Spokesperson Chai Watcharong revealed that Prime Minister and Finance Minister Srettha Thavisin will be leading a delegation to New York, USA, from September 18th to 24th.

Accompanying the Prime Minister will be Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara, Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs Sarun Charoensuwan, and Secretary General of the Board of Investment Narit Therdsteerasukdi. The Prime Minister is scheduled to arrive in New York on the morning of September 19th, Thailand time.







Upon arrival, activities will commence immediately on September 19th, including participation in the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) Summit and the Leaders’ Dialogue 6 on “Mobilizing Finance and Investments and the Means of Implementation for SDGs Achievement.”

The Prime Minister will also attend an evening reception, as part of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly. (NNT)

















