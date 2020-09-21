Thai Prime Minister thankful for orderly political rally last weekend in Bangkok

Government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri said on Sunday Gen Prayut expressed his gratitude towards officials and people who were helpful to guarantee order and safety for demonstrators.







The spokesman said officials prioritized the safety of demonstrators and both sides avoided confrontation and provocation. The government made sure that people could fully exercise their right of expression in compliance with the constitution and laws, he said.









He added that the prime minister asked all Thai citizens to join forces so that the nation could pass its obstacles and challenges smoothly.

Lt Gen Kongcheep Tantrawanich, spokesman of a deputy prime minister, said Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon thanked all security organizations, especially the Royal Thai Police Office, for guaranteeing order and safety at the demonstration.

Gen Prawit who supervised the Operation Centre monitoring the anti-government rally on Saturday also thanked demonstrators for being cooperative and making their rally peaceful, the spokesman said. (TNA)







