Prime Minister expresses sympathy for victims of Tak Bai case, committed to preventing similar incidents in the future

BANGKOK, Thailand – Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra expressed her deep sympathy for the victims affected by the Tak Bai incident on October 24, which has approached its statute of limitations on Friday. In an interview held at the Government House, she acknowledged the emotional toll of the event, which occurred approximately 20 years ago, and reiterated the government’s accountability over the years.

The Prime Minister stated that previous administrations, including those led by Thaksin Shinawatra, Surayud Chulanont, and Yingluck Shinawatra, have expressed regret and offered apologies regarding the incident. Compensation has already been paid to the victims. She assured the public that her government is committed to preventing similar occurrences in the future.



Regarding the ongoing legal proceedings, PM Paetongtarn confirmed that the government and the Royal Thai Police are actively addressing the situation and are in consultation with the Office of the Council of State about the potential for extending the statute of limitations for the Tak Bai case. However, she clarified that the case does not meet the legal requirements for such an extension and expressed concern over any perceived unfairness that might arise from selective enforcement of the law.

She emphasized the importance of maintaining peace and urged all parties to avoid political entanglement with the tragedy, advocating for collaboration towards national harmony.

On security measures in the region, especially in the three southern border provinces, she reassured that the safety of citizens is a top priority and that security agencies are fully committed to this task. PM Paetongtarn also acknowledged the need to build trust among the local population, which has been affected by the incident and previous government actions.







In response to inquiries about the implications of the Tak Bai case on the peace talks in the southern provinces, the Prime Minister stated that all parties involved should continue their efforts to foster stability and that the peace dialogue must proceed effectively. She indicated her willingness to visit the southern provinces to engage directly with the community.

When questioned about the possibility of additional compensation for the victims in light of the ongoing discussions, she mentioned that any further actions would depend on the circumstances and that the government would review the existing compensatory measures from two decades ago.

Overall, PM Paetongtarn reiterated her commitment to working diligently to ensure peace and stability in Thailand, emphasizing that collaborative efforts from all sectors are essential for overcoming the challenges facing the nation. (PRD)





































