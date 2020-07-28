Thai Prime Minister never helps lawbreakers

Concerning the Office of the Attorney General’s (OAG) decision not to press charges against Vorayuth Yoovidhya, who was involved in a fatal hit-and-run case in Bangkok eight years ago, with the Royal Thai Police having agreed with the acquittal, the Prime Minister, Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha, insists that he has never helped anyone who broke the law. The Prime Minister says everything must be in accordance with the legal process, and he has ordered the Royal Thai Police to set up a committee to look into the prosecution’s decision.







The Government Spokeswoman, Prof. Dr. Narumon Pinyosinwat, said Gen. Prayut is following this hit-and-run case closely and wants the issue to be further investigated, to ensure fairness to all parties. The Prime Minister is aware of the people’s feelings about the issue, and has instructed related authorities to gather all facts about the prosecution’s investigation of the case. The Prime Minister has never intervened in the judicial process, and there are no vested interests involved.



The Prime Minister insisted that the investigation includes police officers who oversee this case and prosecutors. The Prime Minister did not appoint the prosecutors, as they are performing their duties in accordance with the law and without external influences.

It has to be based on evidence, facts and judicial proceedings. All offenders must be penalized. Members of the public should not distort the facts and link them with unrelated issues, because this can lead to misunderstanding. (NNT)











