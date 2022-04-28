Thai politician faces new sexual misconduct charge in Phetchaburi province

Former Democrat Party Deputy Leader Prinn Panitchpakdi reported to Phetchaburi police on Tuesday (26 Apr) to face another indecent assault charge filed against him by a woman who used to work for the party.

According to Pol Col Wanchai Khaoram, chief of Phetchaburi’s capital district police, the woman filed a complaint with the police on April 16. The Phetchaburi native accused Prinn of sexually harassing her in 2020 at a hotel where the Democrats were holding a party.



Prinn arrived at the police station, accompanied by two lawyers, to acknowledge the charge against him. He denied any involvement and later filed a request for bail.

Prinn resigned from the coalition Democrat Party on April 14 to fight sexual harassment allegations. So far, the son of former Deputy Prime Minister Supachai Panitchpakdi has been charged with sexually assaulting 16 women.







Witthaya Kaewparadai, a Democrat deputy leader, resigned on Friday (22 Apr) amid the fallout from Prinn’s alleged sexual misconduct. Kanok Wongtra-ngan and Mallika Boonmeetrakul Mahasuk, two other Democrat executive members, followed suit by resigning from all party positions on Monday (25 Apr).

Democrat Party Leader Jurin Laksanawisit said he will not resign in the wake of the scandal, insisting that he will not avoid the issue and that he has a responsibility to address it. (NNT)

































