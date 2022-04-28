Thailand Pass could end June 1, Test & Go expires May 1

The Tourism and Sports Ministry has revealed that Thailand Pass registration could be canceled on June 1, with tourists still required to use their TM6 immigration form for vaccine declaration.

According to Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, after the Test and Go program is lifted on May 1, the Thailand Pass Scheme will likely be phased out, resulting in a more seamless travel experience and increased tourism to the country.



Officials said the scrapping of the Thailand Pass Scheme will reduce the workload associated with the approval of required documents for tourists among embassies and consulates personnel around the world.

Phiphat, however, stated that the cancellation must be approved by the Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration at a meeting before any further announcements can be made. In the meantime, tourists arriving in Thailand may still be required to complete their vaccination records on the TM6 immigration form.







As the government has set a target of 7-10 million foreign arrivals in 2022, the Tourism and Sports Minister said delegates from the Tourism and Sports Ministry and the Tourism Authority of Thailand will also visit Saudi Arabia in mid-May to discuss tourism plans with the country’s flag carrier and encourage more Saudis to visit Thailand. (NNT)































